Vijay Rupani felicitates Information Commissioner of India

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday felicitated veteran journalist Uday Mahurkar on his appointment as Information Commissioner of India.

Rupani said, “Generally, retired officers are given the role of information commissioners… this time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has charted a new way by appointing a journalist to the post. This is a significant step in the interest of a healthy democracy.”

“Uday bhai has been committed to ideology and has the courage to fight for it. I believe that in his new role, Uday bhai will show the same commitment to protect the rights of the common man and keep the flame of democracy on,” Rupani said at the event jointly organised by the Gujarat Media Club (GMC) and Lions Club International on Wednesday.

Mahurkar started his career as a sports journalist with The Indian Express and later joined The India Today group. He went on to write two books — Centrestage and Marching with a Billion — both on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd