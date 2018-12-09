Vijay Rupani apprises PM Modi of preparations for Vibrant Gujarat meet

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s official residence in Delhi and invited him to inaugurate the next edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit, a global investors’ meet, in Gandhinagar next month.

Advertising

The biennial global investor summit organised by the Gujarat government is expected to see participation from more than 100 countries. This year, the summit will be held from January 18 to 20 in the state capital.

Rupani met Modi along with senior state government officials to apprise him about the preparations for the summit, an official press release said.

“Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today visited New Delhi and invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Vibrant Summit 2019. In a meeting held at the Prime Minister’s residence, the chief minister and senior secretaries of the Government of Gujarat briefed Prime Minister about the preparations for upcoming Vibrant Summit,” it said.

Advertising

The Centre has assured to cooperate with Gujarat to make the three-day business summit a success, Rupani was quoted as saying in the statement release by the Chief Minister’s Office.

As many as 12 nations will be “partner countries” for the summit, which started in 2003 when Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat. Around 30,000 delegates from more than 100 countries are expected participate in the summit, it said.

Rupani apprised the Prime Minister of the inclusion of MSME (micro, small & medium enterprises) sector in the summit.

Rupani also shared details of celebration of Africa Day that will be organised during the summit as well as the Ahmedabad Shopping Festival, which is being held on the lines of Dubai shopping festival “to offer greater opportunities to local traders”.

“By celebrating Africa Day in Vibrant Summit-2019, we want to move forward to develop relationships with Africa (in a range of fields), including export and investment,” the release said, quoting the Chief Minister.

Also, for the first time, a shopping festival will be held in Ahmedabad from January 15 to 27 as part of the summit, where big and small traders will be able to explore business opportunities, said the release.

At the meeting with the PM, the Chief Minister was accompanied by Chief Secretary J N Singh, Principal Chief Secretary to Chief Minister K Kailashnathan and Principal Sectary M K Das, Industries Commissioner Mamta Varma and other senior bureaucrats.

Advertising

The CM’s meeting with the PM comes in the wake of the United States pulling out as a partner nation at the summit. Consul General Edgard D Kagan had said on Monday that his country would not take part in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit till the unresolved trade issues between the two countries were settled. The US had been a “partner country” at the Summit on two previous occasions.

With PTI