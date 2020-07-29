Vijay Rupani appeals to religious festivals’ organisers to suspend celebrations

Vijay Rupani. (File) Vijay Rupani. (File)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who visited Vadodara on Wednesday to take stock of the Covid-19 situation, has appealed to organisers of various religious festivals to voluntarily suspend all celebrations that could result in large gatherings. Rupani appealed to the organisers of Ganesh Utsav, Janmashtami, Ambaji Utsav and the Tazia processions for Muharram, celebrations for which are lined up in August, to encourage believers to observe rituals in their personal spaces.

Rupani said, “The government is clear that no social celebrations should be held. We are appealing to organisations to voluntarily cancel their celebrations. When such decisions are made by people on their own accord, it results in better implementation. We will also issue a notification soon but as of now, immediate festivals and religious events such as Ganesh Utsav, Janmashtami, Bhadarvi Poonam for Ambaji Utsav as well as the Tazia processions, should be cancelled. People should pray in their homes. This announcement should be made by socio-religious organisations.”

The CM said that while it was “too early” to announce a cancellation of the Garba festivities for Navratri, which will fall in October this year, the government will consider notifying prohibitory orders if the Covid-19 situation does not improve by then. “We will take a call on Navratri celebrations later. If the situation prevails, it will also be cancelled,” he said.

Ahead of Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel’s arrival in the city, Vadodara Police detained about 25 beneficiaries of the Sanjay Nagar Warasiya housing project, who have been protesting for the last three weeks and demanding immediate relocation. The residents had gathered at New VIP Road near the airport and were chanting slogans when the police detained them. The residents have been displaced since 2017.

The CM said that the government has “risen above politics” in the midst of the pandemic. “We are not playing any politics – Congress MLAs and BJP MLAs have been infected with Covid. We are giving the best treatment to both. When (Congress leader) Bharatsinh Solanki was admitted to the Bankers Hospital in Vadodara, I had called him and told him to reach out to me if he needed any help. We are calling Congress leaders to tell them that we are here for them and they can seek help,” Rupani said.

He said that in the discussion held with the district’s administrative officers — Officer on Special Duty Vinod Rao, District Collector Shalini Agarwal, Municipal Commissioner Nalin Upadhyay and Commissioner of Police Anupamsinh Gahlaut, among others — the district health department has been instructed to double the testing rate.

“We have decided to increase testing from Thursday and will be able to control the spread. The state ramped up its capacity from 4,000 tests to 22,000 tests yesterday. We have also made provisions for testing kits and all necessary equipment,” Rupani said, announcing a grant of Rs 5 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief fund to Vadodara and another Rs 5 crore from the state health department’s budget. “There will be no shortage of ventilators. Whatever is needed, the government will provide,” Rupani said.

While Vadodara has been declaring deaths at a slow pace, Rupani expressed concern about bringing down the mortality rate in the district. He said, “In order to reduce the rate of mortality due to Covid-19 in Vadodara, we have decided that in Daboi, Padra, Savli and Vadodara, where the spread is higher, there has to be surveillance once a week via Dhanvantri Raths and other means. Door-to-door distribution of preventive ayurvedic and homeopathic medicines is also being undertaken.”

Rupani also said that the government is considering the request of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to include private doctors who die due to Covid-19 under the government insurance cover announced for ‘Corona Warriors.’

The CM also addressed the issue of scarcity of injections Tocilizumab and Remdesivir and said that the state government is now procuring a substitute, Itolizumab, to meet the shortage. “We are trying to procure as much stock as we can. They are expensive injections, but we have already bought and distributed the injections worth Rs 35 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Anyone involved in illegal sale or production of the two injections will be severely dealt with.”

