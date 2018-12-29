Vijay Rupani announces expansion in jurisdiction of VMC

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday announced the expansion of the limits of Vadodara Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction to include outer growth areas around the city, which earlier did not come under either the jurisdiction of the civic body or the district collector.

Advertising

Rupani was in the city to inaugurate VMC projects worth Rs 169.94 crore.

Addressing the event, he said, “All the outer growth areas around Vadodara which are facing hindrance in developmental activities because they are neither included under the jurisdiction of VMC nor under the jurisdiction of panchayats will now be included under the jurisdiction of the VMC. It is our responsibility that people in these areas should also be benefit from developmental activities like housing facilities, water facilities, drainage etc.”

Certain areas, which were farmlands earlier, started developing rapidly into suburbs after the expansion of the city’s limits in 2002, VMC officials said. These areas were neither included under the urban jurisdiction nor rural as a result of which the residents could not avail benefits of housing schemes, birth or death certificates, among others. In view of this, the VMC in July proposed to the state government that these areas be included within its limits.

Advertising

The VMC limits have now been expanded by 17.458 kilometers after the inclusion of these outer growth areas within its jurisdiction. The areas which will now be considered within the limits of the civic body include area between Undera village and Gorwa panchvati (Ganganagar, Jalaramnagar, Indiranagar, etc), area after Harni by-pass road (Harjipura, Jivrajnagar, etc), among others.

The CM also e-inaugurated water supply projects and handed over the keys of a housing scheme to beneficiaries at the event. He also participated in the centenary celebration of Akshaypurshottam Swaminarayan temple in Sankarda village of Vadodara.

Rupani took the opportunity to attack the Congress regime for a lack of development in the state. “Today we are talking about projects worth crores of rupees. Earlier, during the Congress regime, even small things like water tanks, toilets, did not happen. Earlier, corrupt hands were dealing with Gujarat’s treasury which led to a lack of development. After Narendra Modi became the CM the government has been functioning with honesty. Rajiv Gandhi said that if he gave Rs 1, people only received 15 paise. But Narendrabhai has said if I am giving Rs 1, work worth of Rs 1.15 paise is being done,” he said.

The statements have come two days after the Chief Minister called the revenue department and the police department the most corrupt departments and had praised the time 20-25 years ago for being corruption free. While addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad, Rupani had said, “There were days, I am talking about 20-25 years ago, when government employees used to shy away from taking bribe…but today, there is a 360 degree change.”