Vijay Rupani: 10 per cent EWS quota will integrate communities

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said that the central government’s decision to grant 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs to economically weaker individuals belonging to the general category would help in integrating people enjoying caste-based reservation and those not covered under it.

Advertising

The CM was addressing a gathering of convenors of Shree Khodaldham Trust (SKT), a religious organisation and members of Leuva Patels at Khodaldham temple at Kagvad village in Jetpur taluka of Rajkot district.

SKT, a religious trust of Leuva Patels, a sub-caste group of the Patidar community, had organised the meeting to celebrate the third anniversary of the inauguration of Khodaldham temple.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has demonstrated foresight and given 10 per cent reservation to those classes who were not getting benefit of quotas so far. It will help integrate those caste-groups which are getting quota benefits, with those who were not getting such benefits so far,” an official release quoted Rupani as saying.

The step, Rupani said, was in the direction of sauno sath, sauno vikas (collective efforts, development of all).

“Gujarat is the first state to implement this reservation. We are implementing this reservation policy so that all communities in the state get equal opportunities, all communities progress together and no one is meted out injustice… Entire country, state and all communities are a united whole. The government is striving to realise the mantra of sauno sath, sauno vikas,” the release said.

The Patidar community in the state has been agitating for the last three-and-a-half-years, seeking recognition as an other backward class (OBC) and benefits of reservation in government jobs and educational institutes.

Addressing the Patidar gathering, Rupani said that the community had played a leading role in the development of the state.

“This community believes in hard work and perseverance. It has always cared for other communities. Vibrant Gujarat Summit concluded yesterday (Sunday) and today, I had the good fortune of having the darshan of goddess Khodal. I pray to goddess Khodal to give us strength to work sincerely for welfare of people and that people of Gujarat come together to make India a leading country in the world,” the CM said.

Advertising

State BJP chief Jitu Vaghani, state Minister for Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Affairs Jayesh Radadiya, SKT president Naresh Patel and other BJP MLAs from the Patidar community were also present at the gathering.