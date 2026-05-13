Vijay removes his astrologer as Officer on Special Duty after backlash

Rickey Radhan Pandit Vetrivel had predicted Vijay's win in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections by a huge margin.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Wednesday removed astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vetrivel from the post of Officer on Special Duty (OSD). CM Vijay issued the order moments after he won the floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly with 144 votes

Vetriviel’s appointment as the Chief Minister’s OSD had caused a huge row.

Hailing from Erode, the astrologer was once among the prominent advisers consulted by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. However, their association reportedly came to an end after one of his major predictions did not materialise.

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