Vijay removes his astrologer as Officer on Special Duty after backlash

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay has removed astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vetrivel from the post of Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

Written by: Arun Janardhanan
1 min readUpdated: May 13, 2026 01:31 PM IST
Rickey Radhan Pandit Vetrivel, VijayRickey Radhan Pandit Vetrivel had predicted Vijay's win in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections by a huge margin.
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Wednesday removed astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vetrivel from the post of Officer on Special Duty (OSD). CM Vijay issued the order moments after he won the floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly with 144 votes

Vetriviel’s appointment as the Chief Minister’s OSD had caused a huge row.

Hailing from Erode, the astrologer was once among the prominent advisers consulted by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. However, their association reportedly came to an end after one of his major predictions did not materialise.

(This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.)

Arun Janardhanan
Arun Janardhanan

Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority. Expertise Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews. Key Coverage Areas: State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor. Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties. Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu. Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail. His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More

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