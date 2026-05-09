Vijay to take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, eight-member cabinet likely to join him

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar formally appointed C Joseph Vijay as the CM of Tamil Nadu on Saturday. (File Photo)

C. Joseph Vijay is expected to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday morning, with at least eight ministers likely to take charge alongside him as the new Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government prepares to assume office after securing majority support in the Assembly.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at Chennai’s Nehru Stadium at 10 am after Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar formally appointed C Joseph Vijay as the CM of Tamil Nadu and invited him to form the government. The Governor has also asked Vijay to prove his majority by the 13th of May.