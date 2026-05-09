Vijay to take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, eight-member cabinet likely to join him

C. Joseph Vijay is expected to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday morning, with at least eight ministers likely to take charge alongside him as the new Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government prepares to assume office after securing majority support in the Assembly.
The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at Chennai’s Nehru Stadium at 10 am after Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar formally appointed C Joseph Vijay as the CM of Tamil Nadu and invited him to form the government. The Governor has also asked Vijay to prove his majority by the 13th of May.
The breakthrough came after the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) extended support to TVK, pushing the alliance tally to 120 seats in the 234-member Assembly.
Earlier, the Congress had extended support to Vijay’s government after the fractured mandate, a move party insiders linked to the actor-turned-politician’s long-standing equation with the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The two first had met in Delhi in 2009, when Gandhi had reportedly offered Vijay a role in the Youth Congress.
Though Vijay did not join the party, Congress leaders said the two remained in touch over the years, making the current TVK-Congress understanding a “natural progression”. Gandhi will also be among the ones attending Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony.
Sources indicated to The Indian Express reporter Arun Janardhanan that eight ministers are “likely” to take oath along with Vijay tomorrow, though minor last-minute changes to portfolios remain possible.
The tentative cabinet list is expected to include:
* Public Administration, Police and Home Department — Vijay
* Public Works Department — Sengottaiyan
* Municipal Administration Department — N. Anand
* Electricity Department — C.T.R. Nirmalkumar
* Sports and Prohibition Department — Aadhav Arjuna
* Adi Dravidar Welfare Department — Rajmohan
* Minority Welfare Department — Mustafa
* Registration and Commercial Taxes Department — Arunraj
* School Education Department — Venkat Ramanan
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TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna had earlier announced that support from VCK had helped the party cross the majority mark needed to form the government.
The government formation process witnessed dramatic political negotiations over the last two days, with questions over majority support, allegations of “horse-trading”, and sharp exchanges between the DMK, Congress, AIADMK and TVK camps. However, by Saturday evening, Vijay formally staked claim with the backing of 120 MLAs.
Outgoing Chief Minister M. K. Stalin meanwhile said the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would function as a “constructive Opposition” and would not obstruct the formation of the new government.
Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority.
Expertise
Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews.
Key Coverage Areas:
State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor.
Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties.
Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu.
Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail.
His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism.
Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More