Vijay Mallya moves Bombay HC seeking removal of ‘fugitive’ tag

Vijay Mallya on Friday moved the Bombay High Court challenging the special court’s order declaring him a ‘fugitive economic offender’, the first such designation under the Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEO) Act.

Advertising

The HC directed the Enforcement Directorate to file reply to the challenge in a week and posted the matter on March 12.

The special court had held that the overall conduct of Mallya suggests his refusal to return of India to face criminal prosecution, while declaring him fugitive on January 5.

A division bench of Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Sarang Kotwal asked senior counsel Amit Desai, appearing for Mallya, “Will the fugitive tag go away when he comes to India?” to which Desai replied “yes, it will under the act.”

Advertising

After hearing the counsel, the court directed ED to file reply with a week.