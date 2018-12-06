Vijay Mallya: How is my extradition decision linked to Christian Michel’s?

A day after Vijay Mallya offered to pay 100 percent of the principal amount he owes to a consortium of banks and the Indian government, the absconding Indian businessman Thursday wondered how the decision of his extradition was being linked to Christian Michel’s extradition from Dubai in connection with the AgustaWestland case.

Advertising

“Respectfully to all commentators, I cannot understand how my extradition decision or the recent extradition from Dubai and my settlement offer are linked in any way. Wherever I am physically, my appeal is “Please take the money”. I want to stop the narrative that I stole money,” Mallya tweeted.

Respectfully to all commentators, I cannot understand how my extradition decision or the recent extradition from Dubai and my settlement offer are linked in any way. Wherever I am physically,my appeal is “Please take the money”. I want to stop the narrative that I stole money — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) December 6, 2018

On Wednesday, Mallya said his extradition from the UK to India “will take its own legal course”. “The most important point is public money and I am offering to pay 100% back. I humbly request the Banks and Government to take it,” he said in a series of tweets.

Mallya explained how Kingfisher Airlines’ losses mounted and struggled financially due to rising aviation fuel prices, and yet the now-defunct airlines had made handsome contributions to the States.

“Airlines struggling financially partly becoz of high ATF prices. Kingfisher was a fab airline that faced the highest ever crude prices of $ 140/barrel. Losses mounted and that’s where Banks money went. I have offered to repay 100 % of the Principal amount to them. Please take it,” Mallya wrote on Twiter.

Advertising

In his tweets, Mallya denied he was a defaulter and questioned why he does not receive fair treatment on a comprehensive settlement offer he had offered before the Karnataka High Court.

On charges of fraud and money-laundering, several banks Thereafter, Mallya left the country in 2016 and India requested his extradition from the UK, the verdict of which is scheduled to be delivered on December 10.

Michel, an alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, was extradited from the UAE to India in connection with the probe into the case late Tuesday night. A day after, he was sent to CBI custody for five days by a Delhi special court for questioning.