Vijay Mallya files for permission to appeal against extradition order

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya has filed his application in the UK High Court, seeking permission to appeal against an extradition order signed by the British Home Secretary.

The 63-year-old embattled liquor baron, wanted for wilful default of over Rs 9,000 crore loans from Indian banks, made the application in the Administrative Court division of the High Court on Thursday. On February 5, Home Secretary Sajid Javid had signed off on the order triggering a 14-day window for his appeal application.

“The application has been sent for a judge on papers decision, which is expected any time between two to four weeks,” a UK court representative was quoted as saying by PTI.

The case will proceed to a “substantial hearing” in the next few months’ time of it is accepted. A “judge on papers” decision will involve a High Court judge determining the merits of the application. In case Mallya’s application is rejected, he will have the option to submit a “renewal form”.

On December 9, the Westminster Magistrate’s Court had ordered Mallya’s extradition to stand trial on charges brought by the CBI and ED.

Yesterday, Mallya took to Twitter again to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept his settlement offer in relation to the airline’s loan default.

“I respectfully ask why the Prime Minister is not instructing his Banks to take the money I have put on the table so he can at least claim credit for full recovery of public funds lent to Kingfisher,” he said, adding that his offer to the Karnataka High Court should not be dismissed as “frivolous” because it is a “perfectly tangible, sincere, honest and readily achievable offer”.

