Vijay Mallya extradition order: BJP claims credit, Congress asks what victory

AS A UK court ordered extradition of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to India, BJP president Amit Shah said the credit should go “entirely” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, criticised the government for claiming a victory.

“Vijay Mallya’s extradition is a very significant development in India’s fight against corruption. The credit for this goes entirely to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who ensured that the agencies were unrelenting in their pursuit of the man who had bled Indian banks and fled,” Shah tweeted.

He said Modi’s “hard stand against corruption and cronyism” also puts a premium on honest and law-abiding citizens who work hard to ensure better life for their families. “Welcome to the New India!,” Shah said.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the NDA government has brought Mallya “to book”. “Great day for India. No one who cheats India will go scot free… An offender benefited during the UPA. The NDA brings him to book,” he tweeted.

“It’s a great day in pursuit of the fight against corruption of those who siphon crores of bank money and run out of the country. Decision to extradite Mallya is based on evidence as well as a resurgent, effective and robust willpower of Modi government to pursue these elements,” said Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Asked about the government claiming victory, Rahul told reporters, “why is that a major victory, why are they taking it as a major victory.”

“The question here is the farmers of this country are committing suicide daily, they do not have access to the Indian banking system. Vijay Mallya stole Rs 9,000 crore. Nirav Modi has stolen Rs 35,000 crore with his friend Mehul Choksi, who are close to the Prime Minister, and the list goes on. So it is not question of Vijay Mallya being extradited, it is a question of the Indian banking system being handed over to Modi’s friends, it’s called crony capitalism,” he said.

“Let us talk about Rafale, where the Prime Minister personally handed Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani… Why does the Prime Minister not have a word to say about this,” he said.