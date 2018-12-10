Vijay Mallya extradition order: Benefited during UPA, NDA brought him to book, says Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday welcomed the decision of a UK court that ordered the extradition of embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

Hailing the decision, Jaitley said, “The offender who benefited during the UPA rule is being brought to the book by the NDA government.” Mallya is wanted in India on alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crore. He has 14 days to file an appeal on the court’s order.

“Great Day for India. No one who cheats India will go scot free. The Judgement of UK’s Court is welcome. An offender benefited during the UPA. The NDA brings him to book,” Jaitley said in a tweet.

In a big boost for India, Judge Emma Arbuthnot said there were substantial misrepresentations in Mallya’s characterizations of his financial dealings that gave weight to the Indian government’s extradition request, AP reported.

Mallya, who owned the now defunct Kingfisher Airlines, has denied all wrongdoing and argued the case against him was politically motivated. Mallya became a Rajya Sabha member in the early 2000s with the support of Congress. He then joined the BJP and was finally re-elected to the upper house with the help of the BJP and the JD(S).

Jaitley also took on the Congress, calling the party “culprits” who gave loans to the beleaguered businessman. “You created a situation in which people like these could prosper, and we have succeeded now in getting him back. It’s a proud moment for India,” he told news agency ANI.