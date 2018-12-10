Vijay Mallya extradition: FULL TEXT Westminster Magistrates’ court order

The United Kingdom’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered the extradition of liquor baron Vijay Mallya to India. The liquor baron, who is wanted by Indian authorities in cases of fraud, money laundering and violation of foreign exchange management act (FEMA), was ordered to be extradited by Judge Emma Arbuthnot of the Magistrates’ Court.

Mallya now has 14 days to file an appeal against the extradition order which will now be channelled to the United Kingdom Home Office (the British equivalent of Home Ministry) where Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, will pass an order based on the verdict of the Magistrates’ Court.

Here is the full text of the court order