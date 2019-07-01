UK High Court to hear Vijay Mallya’s application to appeal against extradition tomorrow

Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s application to appeal against his extradition to India will come up for an oral hearing in the UK High Court on Tuesday. The development comes after Mallya’s written application for permission to appeal against his extradition was rejected by the court in April.

A two-judge bench of the Administrative Court division of the Royal Courts of Justice in London will hear Mallya’s application filed in April, where he had appealed against the decision of UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid to extradite him to India.

The judges are likely to reserve their judgment in the case and give their verdict in the coming weeks.

The 62-year-old, owner of the defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is wanted for wilful default of over Rs 9,000 crore loan from Indian banks. Mallya is facing charges of fraud, money laundering and violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in India.

(With PTI inputs)