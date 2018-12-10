Vijay Mallya extradition Highlights: Regret being in this situation, says the liquor baron

Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who was ordered to be extradited to India by a UK court Monday, said he “regrets being in this situation.”

A UK court today ordered Mallya’s extradition after a year-long trial. Mallya is wanted in India on alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crore. Both sides now have 14 days to file an appeal.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley welcomed the order, saying the fugitive “benefited under the UPA rule” but the NDA government brought him to book. The CBI has also welcomed the decision of Chief Magistrate Judge Emma Arbuthnot. UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid will now pass an order based on the verdict.

Mallya, who owned the now defunct Kingfisher Airlines, has denied all wrongdoing and argued the case against him was politically motivated. Mallya became a Rajya Sabha member in the early 2000s with the support of Congress. He then joined the BJP and was finally re-elected to the upper house with the help of the BJP and the JD(S).

The 62-year-old has contested his extradition on the grounds that the loans he has been accused of defaulting on were sought to keep his airline afloat. “I have offered to repay 100 per cent of the principal amount to them. Please take it,” he had tweeted last week.