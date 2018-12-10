Vijay Mallya extradition case: CBI team leaves for UK to attend hearing

A CBI team, led by Joint Director S Sai Manohar, left for London on Sunday to attend a hearing in the extradition case of embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya. Special Director Rakesh Asthana earlier represented the CBI in these proceedings. However, the No 2 officer of the agency has been divested of his official duty by the government in the wake of his battle with Director Alok Verma.

Advertising

Manohar, as the chief of the Special Investigation Team, will thus represent CBI, sources said. Two officials of the ED are also accompanying the CBI officer, sources said. Manohar is part of the SIT earlier headed by Asthana.

Mallya faces a case of loan default to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore, besides allegations of money laundering and diversion of loan funds for purposes other than they were meant for. He is in self-imposed exile in London.

Indian agencies are seeking to extradite him. The case will be heard by Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Monday.