Vijay Mallya case LIVE Updates: Liquor baron claims he met Arun Jaitley before leaving India

Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya on Wednesday said that he met Arun Jaitley before leaving India, even as the finance minister was quick to deny any such meeting and said the statement is “factually false”.

The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airline boss, who arrived to appear before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, told reporters that he had met the minister and offered to settle the issue with the banks.

“I left India because I had a scheduled meeting in Geneva. Before leaving I met the finance minister and offered to settle (the issue with the banks), Mallya said, without naming the minister.

Arun Jaitley was the Finance Minister in 2016 when Mallya left India.