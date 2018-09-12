Vijay Mallya case LIVE Updates: Liquor baron claims he met Arun Jaitley before leaving India

Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya on Wednesday said that he met Arun Jaitley before leaving India, even as the finance minister was quick to deny any such meeting and said the statement is “factually false”.
The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airline boss, who arrived to appear before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, told reporters that he had met the minister and offered to settle the issue with the banks.
“I left India because I had a scheduled meeting in Geneva. Before leaving I met the finance minister and offered to settle (the issue with the banks), Mallya said, without naming the minister.
Arun Jaitley was the Finance Minister in 2016 when Mallya left India. Read the full story here
Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Wednesday said that the entire BJP leadership, not just Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, must come clean on its ties with embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, reports PTI. Sinha's remarks came soon after Mallya, facing charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore, said in London that he met the finance minister before leaving India last year.
"Not only the finance minister, the entire BJP must come clean on its relations with Vijay Mallya," tweeted Sinha, a former union finance minister who has been critical of Jaitley and his handling of the ministry.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday described as "absolutely shocking" the revelation by fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya that he met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before leaving India. In a series of tweets, Kejriwal asked, "Why did the finance minister hide this information till now?" "Absolutely shocking,"
"PM Modi meets Neerav Modi before he flees the country. FM meets Vijay Mallya before he flees India. What transpired in these meetings? People want to know (sic)," Kejriwal said.
Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is facing money laundering charges in multi-crore fraud case in India, said on Wednesday he had made a “comprehensive settlement” offer before the Karnataka High Court that will help in paying off all his dues. The remarks by Mallya came as he arrived at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court for a hearing in his extradition case, during which the judge is expected to review a video of the Mumbai jail cell prepared by the Indian authorities for the embattled liquor tycoon, reports PTI.
The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airline boss, who has been on bail on an extradition warrant since his arrest in April last year, responded to the swarm of reporters gathered outside the court in his characteristic manner, saying the “courts will decide”. READ MORE
The Congress on Wednesday spared no chance to target the government after Vijay Mallya claimed he met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The party said that the government must explain how and why Vijay Mallya was allowed to leave India. The government, Congress said, was fully complicit in the flight of people like Mallya and others from the country. reports PTI. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the country wants to know what transpired during the meetings between Mallya and Jaitley. "The government should now explain how and why he was allowed to leave and what transpired at those meetings. The nation wants to know," he said.
In a sensational claim, embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya on Wednesday said that he met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before leaving India and offered to settle the issue with the banks. Arun Jaitley was the Finance Minister in 2016 when Mallya left India. “I left because I had a scheduled meeting in Geneva. I met the finance minister before I left. Repeated my offer to settle with the banks. That’s the truth,” Mallya claimed while talking to reporters outside London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court, which is hearing his extradition case.