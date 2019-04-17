Vijay Mallya expresses ‘sympathies’ with Jet Airways’ Naresh Goyal, renews offer to pay back money

Fugitive liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya on Wednesday attacked the government for ‘discriminating between state-owned airlines and private airlines’ and also expressed his “sympathies” to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal. In a series of tweets, he reiterated his offer to repay the money he owes to the public sector banks.

Advertising

“Even though Jet was a major competitor to Kingfisher at the time I feel sorry to see such a large private airline on the brink of failure when Government used 35K crores of public funds to bail out Air India. Just being a PSU is no excuse for discrimination,” Vijay Mallya tweeted.

Offering to repay his loans, Mallya added, “I invested hugely into Kingfisher which rapidly grew to become India’s largest and most awarded airline. True, Kingfisher borrowed from PSU Banks as well. I have offered to pay back 100 per cent but am being criminally charged instead. Airline Karma?”

Read | The cases against Vijay Mallya

He also questioned why his offer to repay is not taken up and he is instead projected “spooked, terrified of extradition” from the United Kingdom. ” I am willing to pay either way whether I am in London or in an Indian Jail. Why don’t Banks take the money I offered first ?”

Even though we were fierce competitors, my sympathies go out to Naresh and Neeta Goyal who built Jet Airways that India should be extremely proud of. Fine Airline providing vital connectivity and class service. Sad that so many Airlines have bitten the dust in India. Why ? — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) April 16, 2019

Expressing solidarity with Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal (who was once his “fierce competitor”), Mallya said, “So many Airlines have bitten the dust in India.”

Advertising

Read | As lenders discuss future, 16,500 employees of Jet Airways are on a wing — and a prayer

Last week, Vijay Mallya submitted a “renewal application” in the UK High Court, appealing against his extradition to India. A first level of that written appeal has already been rejected by the High Court, where it will now be considered during a brief hearing to determine any grounds to grant permission for Mallya’s appeal to proceed to appeal substantive hearing.

The businessman is wanted in India for defaulting Rs. 9,000 crore in loans after his Kingfisher collapsed. Bogged down by a massive financial concern, the full-cost airline closed operations in 2012.