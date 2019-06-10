‘Chor hai’ chants as Vijay Mallya attends India-Australia match at The Oval

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya was met with slogans of “chor hai” as he arrived at London’s The Oval sportsground for the India and Australia’s World Cup 2019 match on Sunday. Amid all the slogans, the liquor baron managed to speak to the media persons and said, “I’m making sure my mother doesn’t get hurt.”

Advertising

Mallya, who is out on bail in the UK, is wanted in India to face charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to Rs 9,000 crore.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, people can be seen shouting “Vijay Mallya chor hai” as the former Kingfisher boss leaves the sportsground. People are also heard saying “be a man, apologise to the country.”

#WATCH London, England: Vijay Mallya says, “I am making sure my mother doesn’t get hurt”, as crowd shouts “Chor hai” while he leaves from the Oval after the match between India and Australia. pic.twitter.com/ft1nTm5m0i — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2019

Earlier in the day, Mallya also posted a picture of himself with son Sidhartha Mallya on Twitter and wrote, “Great to watch cricket with my son and even sweeter to see India’s emphatic victory over Australia. Congratulations to ⁦@imVkohli⁩ and his team.”

Great to watch cricket with my son and even sweeter to see India’s emphatic victory over Australia. Congratulations to ⁦@imVkohli⁩ and his team pic.twitter.com/R01aB1WbSA — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 9, 2019

Currently, Mallya is undergoing a UK High Court appeals process against his extradition order signed off by UK home secretary Sajid Javid in February.

He has been given July 2 as the date for a brief hearing to convince a High Court judge that he should be given permission to proceed to a full-blown appeal against Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court ruling last December in favour of his extradition to India.

The judge had concluded there was “clear evidence of dispersal and misapplication of the loan funds” and accepted a prima facie case of fraud and a conspiracy to launder money against Mallya, as presented by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on behalf of the Indian authorities.