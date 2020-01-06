Vijay Mallya cannot use pendency of plea here to stall proceedings in UK: SC

Mallya had asked the London court to not take up the matter because the matter is pending before the Supreme Court here. (AP/PTI) Mallya had asked the London court to not take up the matter because the matter is pending before the Supreme Court here. (AP/PTI)

The Supreme Court Monday said liquor baron Vijay Mallya cannot use the pendency of his plea in the apex court to stall insolvency proceedings initiated by State Bank of India (SBI) against him in the United Kingdom.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde passed the order after the Centre told the top court that Mallya had asked the London court to not take up the matter because the matter is pending before the Indian Supreme Court.

Mallya had approached the apex court on June 27 seeking a stay on the confiscation of properties owned by him and his relatives.

Vijay Mallya’s appeal in the UK High Court against his extradition order has been listed for a three-day hearing from February 11, the UK court said. The UK court had reserved its judgment on a plea by a consortium of Indian public sector banks led by SBI seeking a bankruptcy order against embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya as part of efforts to recoup the unpaid loans.

Mallya, who is currently in the UK, has been charged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of defaulting on bank loans to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore. He is also facing an extradition trial in the UK.

