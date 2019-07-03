Vijay Mallya accuses CBI of witch hunt after winning right to appeal extradition order

Hours after the UK High Court granted him permission to appeal against his extradition order, embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya claimed that he was a victim of a witch-hunt based on a false case.

The 62-year-old, owner of the defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is wanted for wilful default of over Rs 9,000 crore loan from Indian banks. He is facing charges of fraud, money laundering and violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in India.

“After all the mockery made of me, I would respectfully ask those interested parties to focus on the Divisional Bench Judgement in England, allowing me to challenge the core of the false prima facie case filed against me by the CBI. Witch-hunt?” Mallya tweeted.

Mallya also repeated his offer of a 100 per cent payback to state-owned Indian banks to cover the debt of Kingfisher Airlines. “Please take the money. With the balance, I also want to pay employees and other creditors and move on in life,” he said.

Mallya had pinned his hopes on receiving a successful appeal as he had lost a UK High Court “leave to appeal”, which led to an oral hearing of his renewal application this week.

The High Court judges noted that some of the lower court’s findings may have been on allegations that the defence had not had a “chance to answer”.

Since he has been granted permission to appeal, the case will now proceed to a full hearing stage at the UK High Court.

Mallya remains on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard in April 2017, involving a bail bond worth 650,000 pounds and other restrictions on his travel.

At the end of a year-long extradition trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London last December, Judge Arbuthnot had found “clear evidence of dispersal and misapplication of the loan funds” and accepted a prima facie case of fraud and a conspiracy to launder money against Mallya, as presented by the Crown Prosecution Service.