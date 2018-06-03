Vijay Mahajan appointed secretary, CEO of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

The RGICS is an independent national policy think-tank promoted by the RGF and it carries out research and policy development on contemporary challenges facing the country. The RGICS is an independent national policy think-tank promoted by the RGF and it carries out research and policy development on contemporary challenges facing the country.

The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation on Sunday appointed Vijay Mahajan as its Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, who will also be the director of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Contemporary Studies, the foundation said in a statement.

The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation is a charitable trust founded in 1991 to realise the vision of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi of a modern, secular and progressive India, which enshrines the democratic principle of equality.

Mahajan is a leading social entrepreneur, who founded NGO ‘Pradan’ in 1982 that motivates young professionals to work at the grassroots to promote livelihoods of the poor.

An alumnus of the IIT-Delhi and IIM-Ahmedabad, Mahajan was named among “60 outstanding social entrepreneurs of the world” at the World Economic Forum, Davos in 2003.

He served on the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (2005-10); the Rangarajan Committee on Financial Inclusion 2007-08; the Raghuram Rajan Committee on Financial Sector Reforms 2008-09; several Working Groups of the XIth and XIIth Five Year Plans, and as Chair of the World Bank’s Consultative Group to Assist the Poor (CGAP), 2011-13.

