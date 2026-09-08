CM Vijay clarifies ‘jaw gesture’, says it was ‘completely unintentional’

Some people claimed that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay was mocking DMK president MK Stalin through the gesture. (Screenshot enhanced using AI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday clarified his controversial jaw gesture during a speech in the State Assembly, saying the body language was involuntary and was not intended to hurt anyone’s feelings personally.

Vijay’s clarification came a day after his expression during his September 7 Assembly speech became a topic of discussion on social media. During the speech, in which he targeted the main opposition DMK over alleged corruption, Vijay was seen holding his jaw with one hand as if to lift it.

Addressing the controversy, Vijay said: “My body langauge was an involuntary expression. I would like to make it known that it was not in any way intentional.”