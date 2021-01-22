scorecardresearch
Vijay donates Rs 5 lakh for Ram temple

Rupani handed over the cheque to Ramesh Oza alias Motabhai, known for his rendition of Bhagwat Purana, at the Pramukhswami Auditorium.

By: Express News Service | Rajkot | January 22, 2021 12:05:38 am
Vijay Rupani, Ram temple, Ram temple construction, Vijay rupani donates for ram temple construction, indian express newsVijay Rupani.

CHIIEF MINISTER Vijay Rupani donated Rs 5 lakh to the Rajkot city unit of Shree Ram Janbhoomi Teerthkshetra Mandir Nirman Nidhi Samarpan Samiti for the construction of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya, at a fund raising event in Rajkot on Thursday.

“The CM has made a donation for the construction of Ram temple in his personal capacity. He handed over the cheque worth Rs 5 lakh to Oza at the event,” Mukesh Kamdar, coordinator of the Rajkot unit of the Samiti, told The Indian Express.

Addressing the event, Rupani said the Ram temple in Ayodhya will become a symbol of our culture and collective efforts.

