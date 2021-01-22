Vijay donates Rs 5 lakh for Ram temple

CHIIEF MINISTER Vijay Rupani donated Rs 5 lakh to the Rajkot city unit of Shree Ram Janbhoomi Teerthkshetra Mandir Nirman Nidhi Samarpan Samiti for the construction of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya, at a fund raising event in Rajkot on Thursday.

Rupani handed over the cheque to Ramesh Oza alias Motabhai, known for his rendition of Bhagwat Purana, at the Pramukhswami Auditorium.

“The CM has made a donation for the construction of Ram temple in his personal capacity. He handed over the cheque worth Rs 5 lakh to Oza at the event,” Mukesh Kamdar, coordinator of the Rajkot unit of the Samiti, told The Indian Express.

Addressing the event, Rupani said the Ram temple in Ayodhya will become a symbol of our culture and collective efforts.