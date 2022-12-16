Vijay Diwas: President Murmu, V-P Dhankar and PM Modi pay tributes to armed forces

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the Indian forces on Friday on the occassion of Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War.

President Murmu remembered the “exceptional valour” displayed by the armed forces. “On Vijay Diwas, we remember with gratitude the exceptional valour displayed by our armed forces during the 1971 war. Stories of their unparalleled courage and sacrifice for the nation continue to inspire every Indian,” she said.

Vice-President Dhankhar remembered their bravery and sacrifice. “On Vijay Diwas, I join the nation in remembering the bravery and sacrifice of our armed forces, who led to our triumph in the 1971 war. I pay my tributes to the martyrs, who lost their lives in the service of our nation,” he said.

PM Modi said India would always be indebted to the armed forced for their role in keeping the country safe. “On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to all those brave armed forces personnel who ensured India attained an exceptional win in the 1971 war. Our nation will always be indebted to the armed forces for their role in keeping the country safe and secure,” he said.

On the eve of Vijay Diwas, President Murmu, PM Modi and Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud among others attended the ‘At Home’ reception at Army House in New Delhi.

On Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid a wreath and paid homage to the personnel who lost their in the war, at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral SN Ghormade also laid wreaths at the National War Memorial.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Dr Jitendra Singh and Prahlad Joshi among others also paid their tributes to the armed forces.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “Today, on Vijay Diwas, the Nation salutes the exemplary courage, bravery and sacrifice of India’s Armed Forces. The 1971 war was the triumph of humanity over inhumanity, virtue over misconduct and justice over injustice. India is proud of its Armed Forces.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, meanwhile, paid his salutations to the armed forces through Twitter. “Under the dynamic and determined leadership of our leader Smt. Indira Gandhi, the geography of the world changed today in 1971, as Indian Armed Forces scripted history by decisively defeating Pakistan & Liberating Bangladesh”, he wrote.

Fifty years ago today, in the largest military surrender after the Second World War, some 93,000 soldiers of the Pakistan Army laid down their arms before the Indian forces, resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh, formerly East Pakistan.