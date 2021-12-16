Vijay Diwas: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh recall sacrifice of armed forces, Bangladeshi freedom fighters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday paid tributes to the armed forces personnel on the 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971 war. Bangladesh, then part of Pakistan, became an independent country after the war.

Modi tweeted, “On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and brave hearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji’s presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian.”



The 1971 Indo-Pak war is the golden chapter in India’s military history, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said. “On the occasion of ‘Swarnim Vijay Diwas’ we remember the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces during the 1971 war,” Singh tweeted.

Sharing more pictures from the historic 1971 war. #SwarnimVijayVarsh pic.twitter.com/7Lwa6Z0t1t — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 16, 2021

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted: “On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to the martyrs of the 1971 war. The nation remembers the heroic valour and unwavering patriotism displayed by our armed forces during the war.” Their unmatched gallantry and selfless sacrifices continue to inspire every Indian, he said.

Lt Gen A A K Niazi signs the instrument of surrender on Dec 16, 1971, as Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Arora looks on Lt Gen A A K Niazi signs the instrument of surrender on Dec 16, 1971, as Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Arora looks on

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is in Dhaka on a maiden three-day visit, Thursday attended the Victory Day Parade as the “Guest of Honour.” A 122-member strong tri-services contingent from India also took part in the parade watched by Bangladesh President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as well as ministers, diplomats and other dignitaries at the National Parade Ground.

The Indian contingent drew loud cheers from the crowd as it marched past with the announcer acknowledging India’s contributions to Bangladesh’s Liberation War of 1971. President Kovind, who is here on a maiden three-day State Visit, joined as the “Guest of Honour” at the National Parade Ground to mark the golden jubilee of the Victory Day of Bangladesh.

Earlier, President Hamid and Prime Minister Hasina paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial at Savar

The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh. India is hosting a number of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the war Around 93,000 Pakistani troops had surrendered before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the “Mukti Bahini” on December 16, 1971, that paved way for the birth of Bangladesh.

(With inputs from PTI)