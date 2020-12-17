Vijay Diwas: Southern Command battle-hardened and battle-ready, prepared for any task to protect nation, says Army Commander

Army officers lay wreaths at National War Memorial Pune (Twitter@adgpi)

The Southern Command of the Indian Army is a battle-hardened and battle-ready command and it is operationally prepared for undertaking any task, said Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General C P Mohanty on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, which marks the victory achieved by India over Pakistan 49 years ago.

Vijay Diwas 2020 was celebrated on Wednesday at the National War Memorial, Southern Command, Pune. India’s victory in this war saw the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent nation and the rise of India as a regional power.

Lieutenant General Mohanty, in a press statement issued on the occasion, said the victory was achieved in just 13 days of war, which resulted in complete surrender of Pakistan forces and creation of a new nation, Bangladesh.

Remembering the veterans who fought in the 1971 War, the Army Commander said they ‘have written an epic saga of valour, grit, determination and bravery in the history of Southern Command and it is a matter of pride and inspiration for generations ahead.’ He said on this occasion, the Command salutes all those bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

The General Officer said the famous battles of Longewala and Parbat Ali stands testimony to the raw courage and resoluteness shown by the Indian Army which completely destroyed the adversary’s will to fight. He also said that the raid on the Pakistan town of Chachro, carried out by the soldiers of 10 Para Commando Battalion led by Lt Colonel (later Brigadier) Bhawani Singh, was another famous military action successfully executed in the Southern Command area of responsibility.

Commenting on present preparedness, the General Officer said in the statement, “Southern Command is a battle-hardened and a battle-ready Command, well-poised and operationally prepared for undertaking any task in protecting the sovereignty of the nation.”

To commemorate the occasion, a wreath-laying ceremony was conducted to pay homage to brave soldiers, airmen and sailors of the Indian armed forces. The ceremony was attended by military personnel of Pune military station as well as veterans of the Indian Army who fought in the 1971 India-Pakistan War .

During the ceremony, tribute was paid to gallant soldiers of the 1971 Indo-Pak War at the National War Memorial. A commemorative wreath was laid by Lieutenant General DS Ahuja, Chief of Staff, Southern Command, on behalf of all ranks of Headquarters Southern Command.

