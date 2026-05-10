Vijay’s first cabinet of 9 ministers in Tamil Nadu: Here’s full list

C Joseph Vijay is set to take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in Chennai, with the Governor approving a new Cabinet after TVK secured majority support. (File Photo)

C Joseph Vijay is expected to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday morning, with at least nine MLAs likely to take oath as ministers for his cabinet. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai at 10 am.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has formally appointed Vijay and invited him to form the government after he crossed the majority mark with support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML. The governor has also asked him to prove his majority by 13 May.

The TVK managed to reach 120 seats in the 234-member Assembly.

According to a press release issued by Lok Bhavan, Tamil Nadu, dated 10 May 2026, C. Joseph Vijay submitted a list of nine people for appointment as ministers on 9 May 2026. The release says the Governor of Tamil Nadu has approved his recommendations for the new cabinet. All these members are expected to take oath, along qith Vijay, on Sunday