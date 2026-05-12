Vijay appoints personal astrologer as OSD to Chief Minister in Tamil Nadu government

Thiru Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel has been appointed Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 12, 2026 02:45 PM IST
Tamil Nadu CM VijayTamil Nadu CM Vijay.
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TVK chief Vijay’s astrologer Thiru Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel has been appointed Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

The actor-turned-politician was sworn in as the Chief Minister on Sunday after his party won the polls in the state. The Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) became the largest party in the Assembly, ending the dominance of the DMK and AIADMK in a surprising debut performance.

The party was founded a little more than two years ago.

(This is a developing story)

 

 

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