Vijay Election Results 2026 Live Updates: DMK leads as TVK pushes AIADMK to third in several seats, counting underway

Tamil Nadu election results live: Counting for 234 Assembly seats begins, with attention on Vijay’s TVK and its projected vote share.

Counting to take place for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu: All arrangements are in place for the counting of votes across 62 centres in Tamil Nadu today, after 234 Assembly seats went to the polls on April 23. Counting began at 8 am with postal ballots, followed by EVM votes at 8.30 am. Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said that preparations are in full swing for counting of votes.

TVK eyes strong urban vote share: Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is drawing significant attention with the exit polls, predicting its strong debut, even though it remains unclear if this will translate into seats. In parts of urban Tamil Nadu, both party insiders and rivals estimate its vote share could range between 25% and 30%.

Story continues below this ad Projections of Vijay winning 8-15 seats: In smaller towns and rural areas, TVK’s vote share is estimated at 15–25% in some constituencies. Projections suggest it may win three to eight seats, while more optimistic estimates put the figure above 10–15. Even partial success could mark one of the biggest shifts in Tamil Nadu’s electoral landscape in decades. Senior DMK leader T K S Elangovan on Sunday took a sharp swipe at actor-turned-politician Vijay’s electoral prospects, predicting that his party, TVK, might struggle to win even “four or five seats” in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. “Vijay may believe he is in a position to form the next government, but the ground reality suggests a very different outcome. TVK might struggle to win even four or five seats,” he said. Live Updates May 4, 2026 09:08 AM IST Vijay Thalapathy Perambur election results LIVE updates: DMK leads as TVK pushes AIADMK to third in several seats DMK is leading the race in several constituencies in Tamil Nadu. TVK has pushed the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam to third place in many seats. Early trends show a shifting contest in parts of the state. May 4, 2026 09:04 AM IST Vijay Thalapathy Perambur election results LIVE updates: Uncertainties show evolving political situation In 2021, the DMK-led alliance won over 45 per cent of the vote and secured a strong majority of 159 seats. Smaller parties with a good vote share did not win many seats. Now, the big question is whether new political energy will turn into real votes. What if the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) converts its support into numbers in key seats? What if constituencies like Perambur become closely contested? There are also questions about whether even strongholds like Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni could face pressure. These uncertainties show a political situation that is still evolving. May 4, 2026 08:56 AM IST Vijay Thalapathy Perambur election results LIVE updates: Early trends show DMK ahead in several seats Initial trends from postal ballot counting in Tamil Nadu suggest that the ruling DMK is on track to retain power under Chief Minister M K Stalin. In many constituencies, the DMK is leading, with the main opposition AIADMK close behind. The TVK is also leading in some seats, while the NTK, led by Seeman, has yet to show a clear position in the race. May 4, 2026 08:50 AM IST Vijay Thalapathy Perambur election results LIVE updates: Vijay trailing in Perambur and Trichy East as counting underway Actor-turned politician Vijay, whose new party the TVK was projected by some exit polls to upset the DMK and come to power in Tamil Nadu, is trailing in both Perambur and Trichy East as counting of postal notes are being counted. May 4, 2026 08:45 AM IST Vijay Thalapathy Perambur election results LIVE updates: Early trends indicate AIADMK runner up Early trends indicate AIADMK runner-up in several segments, DMK ahead while TVK remains in 3rd slot. May 4, 2026 08:38 AM IST Vijay Thalapathy Perambur election results LIVE updates: TVK leading on 2 seats in Tamil Nadu TVK gains lead on 2 seats in Tamil Nadu in very early trends. However, DMK-led alliance is maintaining its lead on more than 21 seats whereas AIADMK's alliance is ahead on 9 seats. May 4, 2026 08:28 AM IST Vijay Thalapathy Perambur election results LIVE updates: DMK leads on 9 seats, AIADMK-alliance on 4 and DMK on one seat Very early trends show DMK leading on 9 seats, AIADMK-alliance ahead on 4 seats and DMK taking lead on one seat as counting of postal ballots underway. May 4, 2026 08:25 AM IST Vijay Thalapathy Perambur election results LIVE updates: Limited campaign, but strategy draws attention Vijay has tried to fill that space with a different campaign style. He travelled outside Chennai only about 13–14 times and covered a limited number of districts. On most days, he focused on one district, and in several areas, he did not campaign at all. Even in constituencies he is contesting, his physical presence was limited. Despite this, his campaign strategy has drawn attention for being unusual. May 4, 2026 08:16 AM IST Vijay Thalapathy Perambur election results LIVE updates: Very early trends show DMK-led alliance taking edge DMK leads on four seats in very early trends in Tamil Nadu as the counting of postal ballots begins. AIADMK on two and TVK is leading on one seat. May 4, 2026 08:11 AM IST Vijay Thalapathy Perambur election results LIVE updates: TVK leads on one seat in very early trends in Tamil Nadu TVK leads on one seat in Tamil Nadu in very early trends as the counting of postal ballots begins while DMK leads on two seats. May 4, 2026 08:08 AM IST Vijay Thalapathy Perambur election results LIVE updates: No strong anti-incumbency force in Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu is not seeing a strong anti-incumbency wave. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) still has an advantage due to welfare schemes and strong organisation. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam remains competitive in some areas and is trying to recover. At the same time, many voters seem to want a new face and a leader who is not linked to past politics. May 4, 2026 08:06 AM IST Vijay Thalapathy Perambur election results LIVE updates: 240 extra halls set up for counting of votes Officials have set up 240 extra halls for counting postal ballots and ETPBs, with 3,324 tables to count votes. Counting will be carried out by Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers, with 10,545 staff and 4,624 micro-observers deployed. Around one lakh police personnel will handle security.

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