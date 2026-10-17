Goa MLA claims over 50 voters transferred from one constituency to another; CEO says will check

Legislator and Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai is learnt to have filed a complaint with the state’s Chief Electoral Officer, alleging that some voters were illegally “transferred” from one assembly constituency to another in South Goa. The CEO told The Indian Express they will conduct an inquiry into the claim.

Sardesai, the MLA from the Fatorda constituency, filed a formal complaint via email with the CEO’s office on Friday, it is learnt.

In the complaint, Sardesai claimed that more than 50 voters from the Curtorim assembly constituency have been “unlawfully migrated” to the electoral rolls of the Fatorda assembly constituency, while retaining their original house numbers and therefore bypassing legal delimitation procedures.