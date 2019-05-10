Will weaponise the state if domicile status diluted: Goa Deputy Chief Minister

Goa Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai told The Indian Express that he stands by his statements that his party will “weaponise” the youth of Goa if the state government considers dilution of the provision of domicile for non-administrative government jobs in the state.

Sardesai, who is the leader of the regional party Goa Forward, had asked for more jobs for Goans and to ensure that the 15-year domicile status of a Goan is given priority while recruiting for administrative jobs.

“Let me tell you, I am saying this while being in the government and I am very clear that it is non-negotiable. We are a regionalistic party and we will come to the streets if needed. My statements have become controversial. By weaponing, I am referring to an ideology,” he said. “Goan identity is most important to our party and we cannot just watch the jobs going to outsiders.”

On Tuesday, during the launch of his party’s office in the state capital, Sardesai had spoken on getting “aggressive” to ensure that outsiders do not pluck away plum postings in the government. His party, he says, protested this even earlier. “When I was in college union I started protesting against this. It was very simple, the rules were Konkani was essential language and Marathi was and or desirable while taking up jobs. Further, the domicile status was based on 15-year stay. There are attempts to dilute it. The issue started at the jobs at the university but now are expanding to other areas,” he pointed. “Likewise we are also taking it up. In Assam the outsider-insider dispute started over a small issue and because it was not acted upon seeing where it has reached.”

In a television interview to a local channel late Thursday, he said, “I am inciting the youth to think about their future, otherwise, the same youth will have to join an exodus,”.

On Friday, he said he is waiting to hear from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on the matter and has personally given him a one-pager on the solutions available. Soon after the comment, BJP has distanced themselves from the statement, with BJP minister Mauvin Godinho saying it’s not a statement that a deputy chief minister should be making. “He must refrain from such statements,” added Godinho.

Talking to Express, Sardesai said, “I would like to tell others not to give unsolicited advice. I am a minister in the cabinet and a deputy CM and I am aware of my responsibilities. Further, this government is based on a common minimum programme and we are only voicing the concerns of the common man. And I will say this even if I am in the current government.”