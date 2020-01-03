Anil Vij taunts Haryana govt to take back Home portfolio

Home Minister Anil Vij (File) Home Minister Anil Vij (File)

Over the last two months, ever since BJP came to power in Haryana for the second consecutive term, party’s senior most MLA in the state and Home Minister Anil Vij has been struggling to find his feet. Over the past few days he has pulled up the state intelligence department (the state CID) for not sharing information sought by him and has also shot a dissent note to the CM over transfer of 9 IPS officers without taking him on board.

While Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is yet to reply to Vij’s dissent note on the recent transfers of nine IPS officers, officials of the CID have also not replied to the Home Minister’s queries in stipulated time frame. Perturbed over alleged defiance of the officers in his department and CMO overruling him without keeping him in the loop, Vij told The Indian Express, “If this is the way it has to function, then why give me the portfolio. If they want to keep it, then be it.”

“Although the Chief Minister has power to overrule me, but I should be kept in the loop at least. Decisions are taken and I am only marked a copy. When I had resisted the recent transfers of IPS officers and even informed my dissent on the file, the matter should at least have been discussed with me before I was overruled,” Vij, a six-time MLA from Ambala cantonment, told The Indian Express. In BJP’s previous five-year tenure in Haryana (2014-2019), despite being among the senior-most MLAs, Vij was given the portfolio of Health and Sports and Youth Affairs – traditionally considered the weak portfolios in the state Cabinet and given to junior MLAs. In BJP’s first tenure (2014-2019), Khattar being the Chief Minister held the Home portfolio, too.

BJP’s state president Subhash Barala, however, called Vij’s grouse a “communication-gap”and added that “any intervention at this stage was not required”.

“Traditionally, Home department had always been with the Chief Minister. However, this time the portfolio has been given as an independent charge to another minister. Thus, there is some communication-gap. But, I am sure that both the Chief Minister and the Home Minister will overcome it by mutual discussion. As a party president, I do not think any intervention from my side is required at this stage,” Subhash Barala told The Indian Express.

Another veteran and senior BJP leader, not willing to be named, however, called the developments “unfortunate”. “First of all, I would like to say that such instances/discords must not be brought out in public. Even if there is a dispute, it should be settled within the party. Once such issues start being raised out in the open, it is extremely unfortunate. I do not think that I should intervene at this stage, because it is the prerogative of the party president, or the party affairs incharge of the state or the state president,” a former Cabinet minister told The Indian Express.

Since beginning, Vij had not been happy with the functioning of the Intelligence wing and had been emphasising on a “complete overhaul”. Recently, Vij has also constituted a three-member committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Vijay Vardhan to look into the functioning of the intelligence wing.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App