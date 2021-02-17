scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Vij defends: Sought eradication of anti-national thought, not people

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Tuesday defended his tweet where he sought “complete eradication of people who have seeds of anti-national thoughts in their mind”, and said he will reply to the police complaints being filed against him.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
February 17, 2021 5:20:10 am
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Vij was responding to reports that a Karnataka-based group of activists had filed a complaint over his Twitter post on the 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi that appeared to urge “exterminating” those who harbour the “seed of anti-nationalism”.

“A complaint was filed in Bengaluru seeking registration of a criminal case against me. These are people who study in English-medium schools. They do not understand Hindi. I had sought complete eradication of such a thought that is anti-national, not the people.”

