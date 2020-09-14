Vigilance dept recommends action against 2 IPS officers

There was an allegation that both the officers had been lobbying with an individual for their “suitable posting.” (Representational)

The vigilance department of the Uttar Pradesh Police has recommended that action be taken against two IPS officers — Ajay Pal Sharma and Himanshu Kumar — after an inquiry found that they had “lobbied for suitable posting.”

The Vigilance department had conducted a probe into the officers’ actions on the directive of the state government. The department recently sent its inquiry report to the state government recommending action against Ajay Pal Sharma and Himanshu Kumar, said a senior officer.

Ajay Pal is posted at the Police Training School in Unnao, while Himanshu Kumar is Commandant, 28 Battalion, Provincial Armed Constabulary, in Etawah.

There was an allegation that both the officers had been lobbying with an individual for their “suitable posting.”

One of the officers was in touch with the alleged middleman over phone while the officer had sent a message to the same person in connection with posting. Ajay Pal was then posted in Rampur, while Himanshu Kumar was in Sultanpur, the senior officer, who did not wish to be named, added.

5 officers transferred

Meanwhile, the UP government transferred five IAS officers including two district magistrates. Amit Singh Bansal, the DM of Banda, has been made Mau DM. Manish Kumar Verma, the DM of Kaushambi, has been made special secretary (basic education). Amit Kumar Singh, special secretary in MSMEs, has been made DM Kaushambi. Anand Kumar Singh has been made DM of Banda, while Neha Sharma has been made the ACEO of Noida.

With Inputs From PTI

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd