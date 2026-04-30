Vietnam’s President To Lam to visit India from May 5-7

To Lam, who also serves as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, will lead a high-level delegation of ministers and top executives during his state visit next week. (Reuters file photo)

Vietnam’s President To Lam is expected to visit India from May 5 to 7, in what will be his maiden state visit after being elected as the President earlier in April. The Vietnamese president is expected to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and also meet President Droupadi Murmu, the Ministry of External Affairs said Thursday.

To Lam, who also serves as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, will lead a high-level delegation of ministers and top executives during his state visit next week.

Sharing details about the bilateral meet, the MEA said: “Prime Minister Modi will hold wide-ranging discussions with President To Lam across the spectrum of bilateral relations as also on regional and global issues of mutual interest.”