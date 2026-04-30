Vietnam’s President To Lam to visit India from May 5-7

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Vietnam’s President To Lam is expected to visit India from May 5 to 7, in what will be his maiden state visit after being elected as the President earlier in April. The Vietnamese president is expected to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and also meet President Droupadi Murmu, the Ministry of External Affairs said Thursday.
To Lam, who also serves as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, will lead a high-level delegation of ministers and top executives during his state visit next week.
Sharing details about the bilateral meet, the MEA said: “Prime Minister Modi will hold wide-ranging discussions with President To Lam across the spectrum of bilateral relations as also on regional and global issues of mutual interest.”
The two leaders are expected to focus on enhancing ties in trade and critical technologies, with a special emphasis on boosting defence cooperation, especially in the maritime domain.
The visit marks the tenth anniversary of the elevation of relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, agreed during PM Modi’s visit to Vietnam in 2016, the MEA added.
The visiting leader will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 6, the MEA said. The Vietnamese president is also expected to visit Bodh Gaya and Mumbai.
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