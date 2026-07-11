Annual trip sponsored by mobile firm turned tragic in Vietnam

The group numbered around 100 and took three boats, including the one that capsized.

Written by: Divya A, Nikhila Henry, Sreenivas Janyala, Shaju Philip
4 min readHyderabad, New Delhi, ThiruvananthapuramJul 11, 2026 09:16 PM IST
The speedboat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members from Hon May Rut to An Thoi Port when it capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai. (Image enhanced using AI)The speedboat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members from Hon May Rut to An Thoi Port when it capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai. (Image enhanced using AI)
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Fifteen Indian tourists died in a boat capsize incident near Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island on Saturday. According to the Vietnamese news portal VN Express International, the speedboat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members from Hon May Rut to An Thoi Port when it capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai.

Most of the dead are from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, and several people on the boat were employees and distributors of Lava Mobiles, a company representative told The Indian Express. They were there as part of an annual meeting.

According to officials, their return flight was on Sunday morning, and the boat ride was among the last leisure activities they had planned. The group numbered around 100 and took three boats, including the one that capsized.

“We are in constant touch with the Embassy of India in Vietnam and the local authorities, and are closely monitoring the situation,” a spokesperson for Lava Mobiles, which manufactures smartphones, tablets, laptops, computer hardware, and other consumer electronics, said.

Also on the boat were a couple from Kerala, A C Thomas, 57, and his wife Loveny Thomas, 56, from Kollam district. Thomas was the managing director of Kottarakkara-based business firm Victory Group, which deals in pharmaceutical and surgical distribution, as well as the South Kerala distributor for Lava Mobiles, which had sponsored the trip.

A family source said they had left for Vietnam on Tuesday. They are survived by son A T Cheriyan and daughter Aswathi.

The chief minister’s office said the non-resident Keralites affairs department or NORKA has been entrusted to coordinate with the Vietnam Embassy. The chief minister’s office is also in touch with the External Affairs Ministry.

Read Live | Vietnam boat capsize updates: Embassy confirms death of 15 Indians — 10 from Tamil Nadu, 3 from Andhra, 2 from Kerala

Visuals from the site of the incident showed a boat that had gone belly up as rescuers looked for survivors in choppy waters, as well as bodies lined up on the shore.

Citing initial information from authorities in the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone, VN Express International said nearby tourist boats rushed to assist before border guards, the navy, the coast guard and other forces joined the search-and-rescue operation. Twenty-one people survived the accident, it said.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who concluded a three-nation visit on Saturday afternoon, said, “Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam.”

He said the Indian Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance.

Phu Quoc is one of Vietnam’s most popular beach destinations, drawing millions of domestic and foreign tourists each year. In fact, Indian tourist arrivals in Vietnam have surged, with over 3.24 lakh visitors recorded in the first four months of 2026. This builds on a record-breaking year in 2025, when India became Vietnam’s sixth-largest source market, with nearly 7.46 lakh visitors, up from 5 lakh in 2024.

Direct flights between seven Indian cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad) and three Vietnamese cities (Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang) help facilitate bilateral tourism.

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Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said control rooms have been established at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City and at the Embassy in Hanoi to provide information and assistance.

VnExpress reported that sea conditions were rough, with large waves in the area. The cause of the accident wasn’t immediately clear, and an investigation was underway.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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