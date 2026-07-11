Many of the dead in Vietnam boat tragedy worked with Lava Mobiles, are residents of Andhra Pradesh

"In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam," the embassy said in a post on X. (Screenshots from ANI video)

The boat that capsized in Vietnam, killing several Indian nationals, had many employees and distributors of Lava Mobiles, a company representative told The Indian Express. Many of the dead are believed to be from Andhra Pradesh; the final toll is yet to become clear.

There were a total of three boats with employees and distributors of the Indian company, which was founded in March 2009 and manufactures smartphones, tablets, laptops, computer hardware, and other consumer electronics.

“In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago,” the Indian embassy in Vietnam posted following the tragedy. “Exact details of the incident are being ascertained as search and rescue operations by local authorities are ongoing.”