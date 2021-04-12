Vidharbha records over 14,000 cases, 147 deaths in one day

Vidharbha’s COVID-19 situation is going from bad to worse, with Sunday registering a staggering 14,024 new cases and 147 deaths in its 11 districts.

The corresponding figures were 10,536 and 128 on Saturday.

Nagpur district, which had 5,131 cases on Saturday, registered a huge jump, recording 7,201 cases on Sunday. Deaths in the district dropped marginally from 65 to 63.

Of the new cases, 4,641 were from within the municipal limits and 2,553 from rural parts. Seven were from outside the district.

Incidentally, the number of tests in the district also went up substantially to 26,007 on Sunday, the highest till date.

As against 6,201 new cases, 3,240 patients recovered on the day, leaving the active patients load at 55,474 out of which 36,485 are in Nagpur city.

Bhandara continued to be the next biggest Covid hotspot recording 1,446 new cases and 15 deaths. Chandrapur with 937 new cases and 11 deaths and Gondia with 745 new cases and 14 deaths were the other major affected districts in Nagpur division.

In Amravati division, Yavatmal recorded 720 new cases and 12 deaths while Akola recorded 399 new cases and nine deaths. Gadchiroli in Nagpur division had 296 new cases but seven deaths. Amravati, Buldana and Washim had six, four and four deaths respectively.

The region had 69,225 Covid tests recorded on Sunday, amounting to about 20 per cent sample positivity rate. The same, however, was over 27 per cent in Nagpur district.

The active case load in the 11 districts altogether is 98,243.