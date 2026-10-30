Videos show helicopter with 6 onboard in Uttarakhand sky, then on ground

A helicopter carrying six people, crashed while returning from Badrinath Dham to Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district of Friday.

Helicopter with Badrinath pilgrims crashes in Uttarakhand, carrying 6 people, including the pilot, on Friday amid adverse weather conditions. https://t.co/rtHqJOzzOP — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 30, 2026

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued an orange alert for Chamoli on October 30, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph in isolated areas. It had also forecast light to moderate rainfall across the district, with light rain and snowfall likely along the Badrinath-Joshimath sector.

A helicopter carrying six people, including the pilot, crashed while returning from Badrinath Dham to Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Friday amid adverse weather conditions, district administration sources told The Indian Express. 🔗 https://t.co/PaqSfD6wQs Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 30, 2026

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The district administration said it had received information about the helicopter losing contact but was awaiting confirmation on whether it had crashed. Details of those onboard and the circumstances of the incident were awaited.

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