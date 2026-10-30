Videos show helicopter with 6 onboard in Uttarakhand sky, then on ground

The district administration said it had received information about the helicopter losing contact but was awaiting confirmation on whether it had crashed

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
2 min readUpdated: Oct 30, 2026 03:58 PM IST
Helicopter crash: The video shows the moments before the chopper went missing during its flight to Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. (Screengrab from PTI)The video shows the moments before the chopper went missing during its flight from Badrinath to Dehradun (Screengrab from PTI)
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A helicopter carrying six people, crashed while returning from Badrinath Dham to Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district of Friday.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued an orange alert for Chamoli on October 30, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph in isolated areas. It had also forecast light to moderate rainfall across the district, with light rain and snowfall likely along the Badrinath-Joshimath sector.

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The district administration said it had received information about the helicopter losing contact but was awaiting confirmation on whether it had crashed. Details of those onboard and the circumstances of the incident were awaited.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

An Award-winning journalist covering the state of Uttarakhand, Vidheesha Kuntamalla has reported on ... Read More

 

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