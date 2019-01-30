Toggle Menu
Videocon loan case: ICICI Bank sacks Chanda Kochhar for violating code of conduct

Based on the report, the board of the bank has decided to treat her resignation as ‘Termination for Cause' under the bank's internal policies.

Videocon gets Rs 3250-cr loan from ICICI Bank, bank CEO's husband gets sweet deal from Venugopal Dhoot
(From left to right: Deepak Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot and Chanda Kochhar)

ICICI Bank Wednesday said an independent enquiry found former CEO Chanda Kochhar had violated the bank’s Code of Conduct in the Videocon fraud case, reported PTI. The enquiry report submitted by Justice (Retd) B N Srikrishna Wednesday concluded that there was lack of diligence with respect to annual disclosures and violation of code of conduct, on her part.

In March 2018, The Indian Express had reported about a series of financial transactions and ownership transfers that took place between 2008 and 2013 across companies owned by Venugopal Dhoot, and those owned by Deepak Kochhar — which, in turn, raised questions of propriety and conflict of interest for Chanda Kochhar who was then MD and CEO of ICICI Bank.

The CBI has filed an FIR against the Kochhars, Dhoot and firms including Nupower Renewables and Videocon Industries for allegedly cheating ICICI Bank of Rs 1,730 crore until March 2012.

(With PTI inputs)

