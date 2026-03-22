Video of teacher caning student at Vedic school in Ujjain goes viral, police register case

Police said that while handling the pistol carelessly, one of them pulled the trigger, causing a bullet to be fired. (File image)

A video showing a teacher caning a student inside a residential Vedic school in Ujjain has triggered an investigation by the Madhya Pradesh Police, with authorities registering a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice Act after the footage went viral, police said.

The 51-second clip, which surfaced on Saturday, appears to show a teacher repeatedly striking a child with a cane inside an office room while questioning him about allegedly sleeping on another student’s bed. The student is seen writhing in pain and crying out, while several adults present in the room do not intervene.