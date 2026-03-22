Video of teacher caning student at Vedic school in Ujjain goes viral, police register case

The 51-second clip, which surfaced on Saturday, appears to show a teacher repeatedly striking a child with a cane inside an office room while questioning him about allegedly sleeping on another student’s bed.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readBhopalMar 22, 2026 08:09 PM IST
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A video showing a teacher caning a student inside a residential Vedic school in Ujjain has triggered an investigation by the Madhya Pradesh Police, with authorities registering a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice Act after the footage went viral, police said.

The 51-second clip, which surfaced on Saturday, appears to show a teacher repeatedly striking a child with a cane inside an office room while questioning him about allegedly sleeping on another student’s bed. The student is seen writhing in pain and crying out, while several adults present in the room do not intervene.

The institution follows a strict residential routine, with students required to adhere to a disciplined schedule that includes early morning rituals and structured daily activities under the supervision of wardens and teaching staff.

Police said the incident is suspected to have taken place on the night of March 15. According to officers, the student had gone to sleep before being called into the room, where he was caned.

The teacher seen in the video has been identified as a warden at the institute. Local police station in-charge Hemraj Yadav said the matter is under verification. “We have come across the video circulating on social media. We are verifying the facts and collecting information about the teacher and the student involved. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings,” he told The Indian Express.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under BNS sections 115 and 296 as well as section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, which deals with cruelty against children.

Police officers indicated that statements from staff and students will be recorded, and the video will be examined as part of the investigation.

The institute has not yet responded to the allegations.

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

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