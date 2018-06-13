VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi for ‘humiliating’ veteran BJP leader LK Advani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leader L K Advani. (Express Photo/Anil Sharma/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leader L K Advani. (Express Photo/Anil Sharma/File)

In his latest campaign against the BJP, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is targeting the party for disrespecting its veteran leaders. In a social media post on Tuesday, Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “humiliating” party stalwart L K Advani. He posted a video which showed Modi falling at the feet of BJP stalwart L K Advani in 2014, when he came to power, and compared it to how his attitude has towards the leader had changed since. Gandhi said the humiliation is the “Prime Minister’s way of protecting Indian culture”.

“Ekalavya cut off his right thumb because his Guru demanded it. In the BJP, they cut down their own Gurus. Humiliating Vajpayeeji, Advaniji, Jaswant Singhji and their families is the Prime Minister’s way of protecting Indian culture,” Gandhi tweeted on Tuesday.

Rahul Gandhi, during an event in Mumbai on the same day, had explained that the Congress Congress has given Advani more respect than the BJP. “L K Advani has been the guru of PM Modi, but I have seen in events that PM Modi does not even respect his guru. Today I feel very sad for Advani ji. The Congress party has given him more respect than Modi Ji,” he said.

Also read | Vajpayee fought against Congress, yet we were first to visit him, says Rahul Gandhi

Ekalavya cut off his right thumb because his Guru demanded it. In the BJP, they cut down their own Gurus. Humiliating Vajpayeeji, Advaniji, Jaswant Singhji and their families is the Prime Minister’s way of protecting Indian culture. pic.twitter.com/lqUtBtj0t8 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 12, 2018

He also took the example of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He pointed out that Congress leaders were first to visit Vajpayee after he was admitted in AIIMS in New Delhi. “Congress party fought against Vajpayee’s govt, but when he was sick it was we who first visited him. This is the ideology of Congress party, we respect our opponents,” he said.

The BJP, in response, slammed Gandhi and asked him to “retrospect their own conduct”. BJP MP and head of its national media cell, Anil Baluni said, “While Rahul Gandhi has been trying to advise the BJP on how to respect senior leaders, he should first of all (give) answers about ill-treatment of their own senior leaders — former Prime Minister P V Narsimha Rao and former President of India Pranab Mukherjee. He should be aware how ex-Congress president Sitaram Kesri was thrown out by Sonia Gandhi from an ongoing Congress party meeting.”

“A family which insults, mocks at country’s culture and tradition should first of all retrospect their own conduct,” Baluni added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd