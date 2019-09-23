Video: PM Modi speaks in eight regional languages to say ‘everything is fine’ in India

Amid protests from Opposition parties against alleged Hindi imposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke in as many as eight languages, highlighting the rich cultural diversity of India during his address at the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event in Houston. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier stoked a controversy during Hindi Diwas celebrations calling for “One India, One Language”.

From Bengali to Tamil, the Prime Minister spoke in eight regional languages repeating that “everything is fine” in India.

He then turned to President Donald Trump, who was sitting among the audience, and said: “Our US friends must be wondering what I have just said. President Trump and my American friends. I only have said this: ‘Everything is fine’.”

PM Modi had also endorsed Trump for a second term at the Oval Office, saying ‘Abki baar Trump sarkar’.

While addressing the massive crowd at the NRG Stadium, Modi hailed Trump saying said he admires him for his “sense of leadership, a passion for America, a concern for every American and a strong resolve to make America great again”.

“He has already made the American economy strong again. He has achieved much for the US and for the world. We in India have connected well to him,” Modi said, adding “Abki Baar Trump Sarkar”.

As he greeted the US President in his inaugural speech, Modi also stressed on the relations between the two countries.