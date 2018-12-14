Video of Uttar Pradesh BJP leader ‘threatening’ cops goes viral

A video of BJP’s Meerut unit general secretary allegedly threatening policemen has gone viral on social media.

Advertising

Police said that on Thursday morning, Kamal Dutt Sharma reached Sadar Bazar police station along with his supporters and the latter began to demand withdrawal of a December 9 case against two people — identified as Altaf (28) and Babloo Sonker (35) — and 48 unidentified persons. The accused had allegedly pelted stones at 3-4 state roadways buses following an accident in which a four-month old baby was crushed by a bus, while his mother lost her right hand trying to save him.

Sharma admitted to threatening the police but said the video clip shows only part of the conversation.

Asked about the matter, Sharma told The Indian Express over phone, “Yes I have threatened the police inspector because he was doing wrong in the case…No police excess will be tolerated against Hindus under the Yogi Adityanath government and I stand by my comments. The news channel (which aired the video) has shown part of the incident. I have full clippings of my conversation… and will present them in court where I will file a defamation suit against the channel for denigrating my image.”

Meanwhile, SP (City) Ranvijay Singh said, “The video is being investigated. We will take action based on findings of our probe.”