Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
Video: UP cops caught dancing on Bhojpuri song, inquiry ordered

The cops, who were on the Dial 100 duty under the Uttar Pradesh Police Emergency Management System, were caught on camera as they danced openly.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 18, 2018 8:28:44 pm
UP police, UP police dancing, UP police dance video, Auraiya police, Indian express news Policemen caught on camera as they danced while on duty in Auraiya district of UP. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

The Uttar Pradesh police has ordered a probe after a video of a few policemen dancing to the tune of a Bhojpuri song in Auraiya district went viral on the social media. The video shows two policemen clad in uniform dancing next to their vehicle parked under a tree, along with a few others.

The cops, who were on the Dial 100 duty under the Uttar Pradesh Police Emergency Management System, were caught on camera as they danced openly.

The higher authorities took cognizance of the matter and immediately ordered an inquiry.

