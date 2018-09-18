Video: UP cops caught dancing on Bhojpuri song, inquiry ordered

Policemen caught on camera as they danced while on duty in Auraiya district of UP. (Source: Twitter/ANI) Policemen caught on camera as they danced while on duty in Auraiya district of UP. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

The Uttar Pradesh police has ordered a probe after a video of a few policemen dancing to the tune of a Bhojpuri song in Auraiya district went viral on the social media. The video shows two policemen clad in uniform dancing next to their vehicle parked under a tree, along with a few others.

Watch Video:

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh Police orders inquiry after a video of policemen dancing on duty in Auraiya goes viral pic.twitter.com/bQ6LVB5blZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 18, 2018

The cops, who were on the Dial 100 duty under the Uttar Pradesh Police Emergency Management System, were caught on camera as they danced openly.

The higher authorities took cognizance of the matter and immediately ordered an inquiry.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd