Video of man carrying minor daughter’s body in Jalandhar goes viral

After the video of a man carrying the body of his 11-year-old daughter, who was a Covid suspect, for cremation went viral on social media, the Jalandhar district administration flung into action and found that the deceased did not succumb to Covid-19.

The girl’s father himself was not clear at the time of her cremation whether she was Covid positive or not because of which people of his area did not touch the body and only followed him to the cremation ground while he carried the body.

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori ordered a probe into the incident which found that the minor did not succumb to Covid-19.

Thori said that as per inquiry report conducted by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, the cause of death was not Covid-19 as she had tested negative.

He added that the minor was admitted in Jalandhar Civil Hospital from where she was referred to Amritsar Medical College. An ambulance carried her to Amritsar, where she remained admitted in the surgical ward. After her death an ambulance dropped the body back in Jalandhar at their house.

Pointing out further, Covid Patient Tracking Officer (CPTO) Navneet Kaur Bal said that no one in the family or anyone in the area came forward to seek help for the cremation. She also said that anyone who needs help in such cases can contact at 0181-2224417 or Civil Surgeon Control Room Number 01812224848. She said that in normal cases (other than Covid-19 deaths), once the body is handed over to family, they take care of the last rites. However, in the present case no one approached her for help. She also stated that the cremation protocol is followed only in case of Covid-19 death. However, this case was different as the deceased had tested negative.

Meanwhile, the DC assured support to the family in this hour of grief.

Dilip Kumar, the minor’s father, said that the death took place on May 9 at Amritsar and an ambulance dropped the body at midnight while her cremation was done on May 10.

“I am a poor man and was not aware whom to contact. I had only sought the help from the locals but due to Covid they told me that they could carry her pyre so I decided to carry her on my shoulders,” he said, adding that he was not aware about the test report of his daughter.

The deceased girl, namely Sonu, was not well for the past two months.

Doctors also said that as per Covid funeral protocol, the Covid deceased are not sent home but to the cremation ground and funeral is conducted as per medical guidelines.