Video of group attacking police van in in UP’s Bulandshahr goes viral, cops deny role of kanwariyas

An FIR has been registered against eight named and 50 unidentified people after a video showing a group attacking a police team and vandalising their vehicle in Bulandshahr district went viral Thursday.

While the station officer (SO) of Narsena police station, who reached the spot after the attack and lodged the FIR, said that kanwariyas were among the attackers, the Bulandshahr SSP and SP claimed they were not involved.

Sources said the attack took place when a police team had rushed to Bugrasi locality after the control room alerted them about a clash. In the video clip, a group of people, some of them wearing saffron t-shirts, is seen repeatedly hitting a police van with sticks. One of them is seen shattering one of the vehicle’s windows. A few seconds later, the van is seen moving backwards, while the mob follows with sticks.

The FIR was registered under IPC sections for rioting, armed with deadly weapon, voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty, etc.

“One Pappu, who lives with his maternal uncle in Bugrasi area, had gotten into an altercation with a local youth over the latter’s sister he (Pappu)had allegedly harassed. At around 8 am Wednesday, Pappu and the girl’s brother had a heated argument after which Pappu and his associates beat up the youth. Policemen on patrol were alerted… A group of Kanwariyas, who were at the spot, attacked the police van unprovoked,” Narsena police station SO Anil Kumar.

SSP Bulandshahr, KB Singh, and SP (City) Pravin Ranjan Singh claimed that Kanwariyas had nothing to do with the attack. “In the video… Kanwariyas are seen passing by… Only one person in saffron clothes is seen attacking,” said the SSP.

SP Singh said, “The police team was attacked by Pappu and his associates including one wearing a saffron t-shirt.”

