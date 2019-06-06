Video of BJD MLA forcing PWD engineer to do sit-ups in public goes viral

A video of newly elected BJD MLA from Patnagarh, Saroj Kumar Meher, allegedly “forcing” a junior engineer of the PWD department to do sit-ups in full public view for shoddy road construction work in his constituency has gone viral on social media.

Talking to reporters, District Collector Arindam Dakua said action will be taken after Patnagarh Sub-Collector files a report in the matter.

“I have sought a factual report from Patnagarh Sub-Collector on the incident. Any action will be taken based on the Sub-Collector’s report,” Dakua said.

Sources said the legislator visited Belpada block in Bolangir district on Wednesday, where locals complained of poor quality of Mandal-Belpada Bypass construction work.

In the purported video, which was trending on social media, Meher is seen reprimanding the engineer and asking him to do 100 sit-ups in the middle of the road.

The junior engineer is seen apologising for his “laxity” in performing duties, but the Patnagarh MLA was in no mood to listen.

Meher allegedly threatened the Public Works Department (PWD) engineer with “mob thrashing”, following which the government employee was seen doing sit-ups on the road.

Meanwhile, Executive Engineer L N Mishra said the bypass construction work was underway.

“We will look into the complains and make rectifications if there is a concern over the quality of construction,” he added.

While Meher was not immediately available for comment, both the BJP and the Congress criticised the ruling party legislator for his action.

“If it is true, then it can be said that the MLA has taken law into his hands. I condemn his action,” said Bolangir MLA Narasingha Mishra.

Senior BJP leader K V Singhdeo, who was defeated by Meher in the just-concluded election, said, “The incident proves the kind of people the BJD has chosen as its MLAs.”

Meher, a first-time MLA, defeated Singhdeo by a margin of over 11,000 votes.