scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Video of altercation between UP govt official, journalist goes viral; DM orders probe

District Magistrate Pulkit Khare has formed a two-member investigation committee to probe the matter and sought a report within three days.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of Mathura-Vrindavan Municipal corporation Rajkumar Mittal could be seen scolding journalist Deepak Chaudhary for taking his pictures. (Source: ANI)

The district magistrate here has ordered a probe into an alleged altercation between an Uttar Pradesh government official and a journalist over some pictures that purportedly showed the official carrying his pets in the government car.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of Mathura-Vrindavan Municipal corporation Rajkumar Mittal could be seen scolding journalist Deepak Chaudhary for taking his pictures.

Chaudhary on the other hand remarked that when Mittal can take his dog in the official car why can’t he take a picture? The officer left the spot only after a few when other journalists intervened. The incident took place on Thursday.

Both, the officials and scribe have filed a police complaint against each other.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...Premium
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companiesPremium
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companies
Jasprit Bumrah has Sushil Kumar like intimidating aura, without him India...Premium
Jasprit Bumrah has Sushil Kumar like intimidating aura, without him India...

District Magistrate Pulkit Khare has formed a two-member investigation committee to probe the matter and sought a report within three days.

The journalists later met Khare and complained about the matter. Chaudhary also submitted a police complaint regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, Mittal said he had taken an adopted dog and two kittens to a veterinary doctor for vaccination.

Advertisement

“A man started taking pictures when I was returning from the veterinary hospital. When I tried to stop him, he started running so I chased and caught him. I have also filed a police complaint regarding the matter,” he said.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) attacked the BJP-led state government over the incident. The video was shared on the Twitter handle of the opposition party with a caption reading, “Yogiji! (Yogi Adityanath) send someone from Lucknow who walks the dog of this sir (sahab) and cleans his dog’s stool…” “…Otherwise your officers are busy walking the dogs while leaving the administrative work. This negligence and hooliganism of a government official at sensitive and global tourist destination like Vrindavan is unforgivable,” the Akhilesh Yadav-led party added.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 06:14:02 pm
Next Story

India’s unemployment rate drops to 6.43 pc in September: CMIE

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 01: Latest News
Advertisement